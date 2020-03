Jamaica News: A man was charged for the killing of two retirees on Sunday March 1st, 2020. Charged is 35-year-old Joseph White for the murder of 64-year-old Trevor Stewart, a retired office attendant, and 49-year-old Sharon Brown, a retired nurse, both of St Theresa Road in Green Acres, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

White is charged with two counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Police reports state that at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, Stewart and Brown were in the process of entering their house when they were pounced upon by White. A struggle ensued between White and Stewart, where, Stewart was subsequently shot by white. Brown was chased to the back of the house where she was stabbed to death.

The police was alerted and both persons were taken to hospital and were pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and White was arrested and questioned in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, March 13.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

