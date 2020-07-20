Which MP Is A Squatter?

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a Member of Parliament is squatting on Government land and a business is being operated there and not paying for electricity.

The Prime Minister was speaking, at the Girl Guides Headquarters in St Andrew, Sunday, July 19, to a grouping of supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) that he leads.

Mr Holness was speaking in the context of recent controversy over land acquisitions and the involvement of J.C Hutchinson in the controversial divestment of lands at Holland Estate in St Elizabeth. Mr Hutchinson has apologized over his involvement in the process of getting land to small farmers and said he was wrong.

Speaking at the meeting Sunday, Mr Holness did not identify the MP or where the land was but said it was a sitting MP and indicated the person was from the PNP. He said business was being done on the land and the light bill was being paid by Government. The land was being occupied with no documentation for it, he said.

Mr Holness said that there were many instances of wrongdoing among them “from that pot”. He said revelations would be made in a “drip drip” fashion, meaning not all at one time.