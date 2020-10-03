What’s happening to First Lady?

First Lady Melania Trump does not need hospitalization, the personal doctor for President Trump has said.

Most of the details and questions raised have been about President Donald Trump, following the positive test of the President and First Lady on Thursday.

Dr Sean Conley, the personal physician for President Donald Trump, was asked about Melania at a press conference Saturday morning outside Walter Reed Hospital where the President was admitted Friday evening.

Dr Conley said: “The First Lady has no indication for hospitalization.” He said, “She is doing great.”

“This morning, the president is doing very well,” Dr Conley told reporters, saying the president was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” and the first week of the illness is the most critical.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley continued. He added that “the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours.”