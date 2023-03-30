“Whacky” Murdered in Riverton City

The Hunts Bay police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Sandy Gully, Riverton City on Monday, March 27.
The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Nashir Jones, otherwise called ‘Whacky’ , a construction worker of Ferguson Drive in Kingston 11.
Reports by the police are that about 4:00pm, Jones was at a location in Riverton City, when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman armed with a M16 assault rifle.
The gunman opened fire hitting him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Jones was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.