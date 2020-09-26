Westmorland Man Facing Kidnapping and Other Charges

Twenty-six-year-old Chrisann Gayle of Roaring River, Westmoreland was

arrested and is now facing several charges following the kidnapping of a teenaged girl in the

parish on Monday, September 14.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., the teen, who is the mother of Gayle’s nine-month-old child,

was at home when the accused entered the home armed with a gun. Gayle then ordered the

complainant to go into bushes with him, where she was hit several times with the weapon. The

teen managed to escape the next day and was taken to the hospital.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Gayle subsequently turned himself in to the Whithorn Police in Westmoreland on Saturday,

September 19. He was was charged with Burglary, Kidnapping, Illegal Possession of Firearm,

Assault at Common Law and Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm on Thursday,

September 24, following a Question and Answer session.

His court date is being finalised.