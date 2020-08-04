Westmoreland’s Most Wanted Arrested

Police have in custody Westmoreland’s most wanted man.

He has been identified as Isaiah Perry otherwise called ‘Cat’. Perry was arrested by the Westmoreland Police on Tuesday, August 4, about 3:00 a.m., during an operation in the King Valley district in Westmoreland.  Police said he is also a top tier member of the Kings Valley Gang.

A police statement today, Tuesday, August 4 said Perry was wanted for murder, shooting, arson, and a number of other firearm-related offences. He was also wanted for the murder of Randal Brown on November 3, 2016, at Peggy Barry district, Grange Hill in the parish.

Members of the security forces continue their efforts to dismantle gangs in and around the parish and are calling on citizens to share any information they have on gang activities by calling Crime Stop at 311.

