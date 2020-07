A Westmoreland woman died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along a section of the Bluefields main road in Westmoreland, on Sunday morning, July 19.

The deceased has since been identified as Ashana Williams, of a Kentucky district, also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 4:00 am, on Sunday, Ashana was travelling in a passenger in a Gray Honda Fit motor, from the directions of Bluefields, towards the Cave community also in Westmoreland.

On reaching a section of the main road, the driver who is a 20-year-old youth of the Beeston Spring community drove across a bridge and was in the process of negotiating a corner when he lost control of the vehicle

The car skidded to the left of the road and crashed into a small embankment resulting in the vehicle overturning on top of the female passenger.

Passing motorists assisted both victims and then summoned the police. Upon the arrival of the lawmen both victims were rushed to the hospital, where Ashana was pronounced dead and the driver b admitted in serious condition.