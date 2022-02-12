Westmoreland Woman Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, and Lottery Scamming

The Westmoreland police is reporting that a 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and ammunition, and possession of Identity information, following a lottery scam operation carried out in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, on Wednesday, February 10.

She has been identified as Kaayan Clarke, bartender of New Hope, also in Westmoreland.

Reports are that an operation was conducted between the hours of 2:00 am, and 3:00pm, when premises occupied by Clarke was searched and she was found in possession of addresses, telephone numbers and personal information of persons living overseas in several cell phones.

A submachine gun was also found in bushes in the vicinity of the premises, and she was taken into custody and subsequently charged.