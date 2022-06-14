Westmoreland Farmer Found Murdered

The body of a farmer was discovered with stab and gunshot wounds in Bethel Town, Westmoreland on Monday, June 13.

He has been identified as 51-year-old Leon ‘Leonardo’ Grey.

It is suspected that the Westmoreland farmer, who lived in York Mountain in Bethel Town, was killed about 10 pm on Sunday, June 12.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit says that Grey was at a nearby shop when he left to go home. Shortly after, there were loud explosions.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit says that Grey was at a nearby shop when he left to go home. Shortly after, there were loud explosions. The police were alerted, and Grey was discovered lying on the side of the road with stab and gunshot wounds on Monday morning.