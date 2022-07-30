Westmoreland Wanted Man Shot Dead

A man who was recently on the JCF’s wanted list, was shot and killed by unknown assailants on a plaza in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Thursday, July 28.

He is 34-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called “Blacks”.

Smith, was taken into custody and charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm earlier this month.

According to the Westmoreland police, Smith was allegedly part of a group of men who went to George’s Plain in the parish on Sunday, July 16, and opened fire, injuring a man who was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

According to witnesses, Smith, who was released on bond yesterday, was standing on the plaza when two unknown assailants attacked him and fired multiple rounds at him.

He reportedly died on the spot.