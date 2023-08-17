Westmoreland Wanted Man Fatally Shot by St Elizabeth Police

Leave a Comment / By / August 17, 2023

A Westmoreland man who was being sought by the police for several shooting related incidents, and other crimes committed in and around the parish of Westmoreland, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police in Malvern, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday morning, August 16.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Vivian Godfrey, otherwise called ‘Klansman’ of Russia District in Westmoreland.

Reports are that an operation was conducted at a premises in Malvern, when Godfrey who was being sought for shooting and other crimes, fired at the police.

The fire was returned, and Godfrey was fatally shot during the process.

A 9mm semi automatic pistol was taken from him.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) have also launched a probe into this latest shooting.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: