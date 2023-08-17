Westmoreland Wanted Man Fatally Shot by St Elizabeth Police

A Westmoreland man who was being sought by the police for several shooting related incidents, and other crimes committed in and around the parish of Westmoreland, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police in Malvern, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday morning, August 16.
He has been identified as 34-year-old Vivian Godfrey, otherwise called ‘Klansman’ of Russia District in Westmoreland.
Reports are that an operation was conducted at a premises in Malvern, when Godfrey who was being sought for shooting and other crimes, fired at the police.
The fire was returned, and Godfrey was fatally shot during the process.
A 9mm semi automatic pistol was taken from him.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) have also launched a probe into this latest shooting.