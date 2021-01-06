Westmoreland Teen Charged with Sexual Offences

The Westmoreland Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with Rape and Grievous Sexual Assault following an incident at his home in Church Lincoln, Grange Hill, Westmoreland in November 2020.

Reports from the Darliston Police are that the teen and the complainant were allegedly in a relationship. It is further alleged that the complainant visited the teen’s house and he had sexual intercourse with her against her consent. A report was subsequently made to the police and an investigation carried out.

On Monday, January 04, the teen was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively pointed out.

His court date is being finalized.