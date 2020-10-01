Westmoreland Teen Caught With Illegal Gun

The Westmoreland Police arrested and charged an 18-year-old with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident on the Bluefield main road in Westmoreland on Thursday, July 23.

The teen has been identified has Renaldo Moore otherwise called ‘Chin’, of Cornwall district, Hertford in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 3:15 p.m., a team of officers were on mobile patrol along the Bluefield main road when they observed Moore and another man on a motor cycle. They further observed the pillion removing an object from his waistband which he handed to the rider. The Police then signalled the men to stop however, the rider disobeyed. The rider then lost control of the motor cycle and collided in an embankment. Both men escaped. The object was retrieved and found to be a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Moore was later arrested during an operation on Tuesday, September 22 and charged on Monday September 28. The other suspect is still being sought by the Police.

His court date is being finalised.

