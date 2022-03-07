Westmoreland Robber Disarmed by Victim

An armed robber who attempted to rob a man along the Culloden main toad in the parish of Westmoreland, on Wednesday, was overpowered by his victim who managed to take away his firearm.

The weapon, a Mossberg shotgun along with four 12 gauge cartridges, were taken from the would-be robber and handed over to the police.

Reports are that about 10:45 pm, the male victim was at a location in the area when he was held at gunpoint by the armed robber.

He managed to get the better of his attacker and disarmed him of his weapon.

The robber ran from the scene, and the illegal weapon was later handed over to the police.