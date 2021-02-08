Westmoreland robber caught cooling down inside his bedroom, with fan stolen from school

MAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Westmoreland police have confirmed that two men, one of whom was caught cooling down inside his bedroom with a ceiling fan, stolen from a school compound in Caledonian district, in the parish, on Saturday, January  16, was apprehended and charged on Saturday, February 6.

The accused men have been identified as 44-year-old Patrick Campbell, otherwise called ‘Bingy’ of New Market Oval, also in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, and 51-year-old Steve Rowe, of Snowden Avenue in Kingston.

Reports from the Negril police are that, the principal of the school returned to the compound on Monday, January 18, and discovered that a classroom was broken into, and a ceiling fan valued at $11,000 was stolen.

The incident was reported to the police, and Rowe was identified as a suspect in the incident, and he was taken into custody.

He then led the police to Campbell’s house, and he was found chilling under the cool breeze of the stolen fan, which was installed inside his bedroom.

He too was arrested.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....