Westmoreland robber caught cooling down inside his bedroom, with fan stolen from school

The Westmoreland police have confirmed that two men, one of whom was caught cooling down inside his bedroom with a ceiling fan, stolen from a school compound in Caledonian district, in the parish, on Saturday, January 16, was apprehended and charged on Saturday, February 6.

The accused men have been identified as 44-year-old Patrick Campbell, otherwise called ‘Bingy’ of New Market Oval, also in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, and 51-year-old Steve Rowe, of Snowden Avenue in Kingston.

Reports from the Negril police are that, the principal of the school returned to the compound on Monday, January 18, and discovered that a classroom was broken into, and a ceiling fan valued at $11,000 was stolen.

The incident was reported to the police, and Rowe was identified as a suspect in the incident, and he was taken into custody.

He then led the police to Campbell’s house, and he was found chilling under the cool breeze of the stolen fan, which was installed inside his bedroom.

He too was arrested.