Westmoreland Residents Happy With ZOSO

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has said that the security forces must be commended for their professionalism and hard work in stemming the flow of crime in several volatile communities in Westmoreland.

Addressing reporters in the parish capital (Savanna-la-Mar) on Friday (February 25), Minister McKenzie said that since the implementation of a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in the communities of Russia, Darling Street and Dexter Street over a month ago, there has been no reported incident of violence.

In fact, Minister McKenzie said there is now a sense of relative calm in the three communities with residents heaping praise on the performance of the security forces.

“First of all, let me say that the Jamaican people should be proud of our security forces and their continued demonstration of true professionalism,” Minister McKenzie noted.

“I want to say on behalf of the Government to the hard-working men and women of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force that the country is grateful,” he added.

Mr. McKenzie said that the dynamics have changed and residents are now requesting the security forces remain in place.

Minister McKenzie also had high praises for the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) as the agency continues to bring yeoman service to ZOSO communities by way of social intervention programmes.