Westmoreland Residents Happy With ZOSO

Westmoreland Residents Happy With ZOSO
Westmoreland Residents Happy With ZOSO

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has said that the security forces must be commended for their professionalism and hard work in stemming the flow of crime in several volatile communities in Westmoreland.

Addressing reporters in the parish capital (Savanna-la-Mar) on Friday (February 25), Minister McKenzie said that since the implementation of a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in the communities of Russia, Darling Street and Dexter Street over a month ago, there has been no reported incident of violence.

In fact, Minister McKenzie said there is now a sense of relative calm in the three communities with residents heaping praise on the performance of the security forces.

“First of all, let me say that the Jamaican people should be proud of our security forces and their continued demonstration of true professionalism,” Minister McKenzie noted.

“I want to say on behalf of the Government to the hard-working men and women of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force that the country is grateful,” he added.

Mr. McKenzie said that the dynamics have changed and residents are now requesting the security forces remain in place.

Minister McKenzie also had high praises for the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) as the agency continues to bring yeoman service to ZOSO communities by way of social intervention programmes.

WRITTEN BY: GARWIN DAVIS
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com