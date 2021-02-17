Westmoreland Police list Two Wanted Men

The Westmoreland police have listed two men as wanted in connection with the murder of a man along Hudson Street in the parish, on Monday, January 11.

They have been identified as Mark Watson, and Delmar Cunningham, otherwise called ‘Ratty’, both of Hudson Street, in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna la mar police are that the now-deceased 62-year-old Delroy Grant, got involved in a dispute with Cunningham, and he reportedly used a machete to inflict a chop wound to Cunningham’s upper body.

Cunningham left the location without making a report to the police but returned about 7:45 am with Watson and two other men, who went to Grant’s home and attacked him.

The men reportedly use a hammer, pieces of iron and a machete to beat, and hack Grant to an unconscious state.

The injured man was later rushed to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, January 17.

The police then carried out an operation along Hudson Street, on Monday, where two of the accused, 22-year-old Ricardo Bailey, otherwise called ‘Hullowman’, and 32-year-old Tristan Daley was arrested in connection with the murder.