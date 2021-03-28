Westmoreland Police Killed in Accident

A Police Constable who was attached to the Westmoreland Police Division died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident, which occurred along a section of Bay Road, Little London, Westmoreland, on Friday, March 26.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Nickoy Walker, who was attached to the Quick Response Team at the Savanna la mar police station.

Reports by the Little London police are that about 7:45 pm, on Friday, Constable Walker was travelling in his Honda Fit motor, from the directions of Savanna la mar to Westmoreland, when he attempted to negotiate a corner on the wet surface.

The vehicle picked up a skid and crashed into the front of an Audi A5 motor car, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Constable Walker sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to the Savanna la mar Hospital, where he died whilst undergoing treatment.