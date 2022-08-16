Westmoreland Police Charge Deliveryman

St. Catherine Carpenter Charged
A team of officers assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division charged one man in relation to the seizure of a firearm and ammunition during an operation on the Seaford Town main road, Westmoreland on Monday, August 15.

He is 32-year-old Clament Bernard, a delivery man of Seaford Town, Bethel Town in the parish.

Reports from the Savanna-La-Mar Police are that about 8:00 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men standing on the roadway. On seeing the Police, Bernard removed an object from his waistband and threw it to the ground. The object was retrieved and found to be a Bursa 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalized.

