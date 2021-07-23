Westmoreland Pastor Stabbed to Death Allegedly by Teenage Son

A well-known Minister of Religion was found stabbed to death at his home in Petersfield, Westmoreland early this morning (July 23).

The deceased has been identified as Garnet Foster, a Minister of Religion at Church of God of the Mountain Assembly in Petersfield.

According to reports, residents reported hearing loud screams coming from the premises early this morning, and alerted the police.

Upon arrival of the lawmen, Foster was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his bed.

Foster was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Savanna-la-mar Hospital.

His teenage son was subsequently taken into custody following an investigation.