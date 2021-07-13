Westmoreland Pastor Charged with Rape

Detectives attached to the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have charged a minister of religion with rape and grievous sexual assault, stemming from an incident that occurred in Retreat, St Mary in June 2019.

Charged is Oral Britton, also known as ‘Bishop,’ a minister of religion of Petersfield, Westmoreland.

According to the police, Britton called the complainant to a room while she was at church.

Further allegations are that Britton gave the complainant a bottle of pills and she became sick shortly after opening the container. Britton then allegedly had sexual intercourse with her, without her consent.

He was arrested and charged after the incident was reported to the police.

His court date is being finalised.