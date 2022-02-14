Westmoreland most wanted Killed

The police say Hinds who was associated with the Notorious ‘Delete Gang’ was being sought for multiple murders, shootings, and arson.

The police reported that shortly before midday, they carried out an operation in the area where they spotted Hinds and two other men dressed in army fatigue, walking with guns.

On seeing the police the men opened fire, and the fire was returned resulting in Hinds being shot and killed. The two other men who are believed to be Devani ‘Santa’ Bennett, and Moses Ramsey, managed to escape, and are presently being sought by the police.

The now deceased was among 80 wanted men recency published by the police.