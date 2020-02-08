Westmoreland Man Stabbed and Chopped his Wife to Death, then Drinks Gramoxone

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): The Savanna-la-mar police are now carrying out an investigation into a murder-suicide incident, where a man reportedly stabbed his wife to death and then took his own life by drinking gramoxone, in Aston district, Westmoreland, on Friday, February 8.

The female has been identified as 29-year-old Shalema Reid, while the accused who later died at hospital has been identified as 54-year-old Phillip Reid, both of Aston.

Reports are that about 11:00 a.m., the couple got involved in an argument at their home, after Reid accused his younger wife of having an affair with a man in their community.

The argument escalated into a dispute and the accused then started to beat his wife and then used a knife to stab her multiple times, before fleeing the scene. He then turned up at a location in the community and was seen drinking a toxic substance resembling gramoxone.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the woman was discovered suffering from stab wounds, and was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Reid was rushed to hospital where he admitted in critical condition, and later died on Friday afternoon.