Westmoreland Man Stab Brother to Death during Dispute

Westmoreland police have launched a manhunt for a man who reportedly stabbed his younger brother to death on Wednesday night, October 20, during a disagreement at their home in the parish.

The 24-year-old victim’s and his fugitive brother’s identities are still unknown.

According to reports, both siblings were at home around 8:30 p.m. when they got into an argument.

During the altercation, the older brother allegedly stabbed his younger sibling with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The police were called, and the injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

