Westmoreland Man Shot Dead at Tyre Shop

A man was shot and killed at a tyre shop in Petersfield, Westmoreland on Wednesday (September 21) afternoon.

He has been identified as Deano Coke, 28, a labourer of Darliston District in the parish.

According to reports, Coke and two other men were traveling in a Toyota Voxy motor van en route to a football match, when one of the tires on the vehicle punctured.

The driver of the Voxy then went to a repair shop to get the flat tire fixed. Coke was standing outside the van with the driver, when he was approached by a man who brandished a firearm, and opened fire hitting him.

The police were alerted, and when they arrived, Coke was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was transported to Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital and where he was pronounced dead.

The other men were unharmed in the incident.

