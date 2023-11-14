Westmoreland man missing

Sixty-four-year-old Franklyn Henriques of Delveland district, Little
London in Westmoreland has been missing since Wednesday, November 08.
He is of brown complexion, slim build, about 163 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall, and sports a
locked hairstyle.
Reports from the Savanna-La-Mar Police are that Henriques was last seen dressed in a red t-shirt,
blue jeans pants and a pair of white sneakers. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Franklyn Henriques is asked to contact the Savanna-La-Mar
Police at 876-955-2536, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
