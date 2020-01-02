Westmoreland Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in St Elizabeth

Westmoreland, Jamaica (McKoy’s News): Westmoreland Man Killed – A Westmoreland man died at hospital from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident, which occurred along the Clapham main road in St Elizabeth.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Zangkoy Hanchad, of New Road district in Westmoreland.

Reports by the St Elizabeth police are that about 10:45 a.m., Hanchad was riding his motorcycle along a section of the roadway, when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Hanchad was rushed to hospital where he later died from injuries which he sustained.

