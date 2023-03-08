Westmoreland Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Thirty-one-year-old Derval Cunningham, a farmer of Smithfield district in Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he received in a hit-and-run accident along the Smithfield main road in the parish on Monday, March 06.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 10:15 p.m., Cunningham was riding his bicycle along the roadway heading towards Ferris in the parish; when a motorcar heading in the opposite direction allegedly overtook a trailer and collided with Cunningham.
The police were summoned and Cunningham was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Lawmen are continuing investigations to ascertained the particulars of the vehicle involved in the accident.