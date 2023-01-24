Westmoreland Man Killed after Being Hit by Stone

The Negril police in Westmoreland have launched an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who died at hospital after being hit with a stone by another man, during a dispute at Whitehall district in Negril on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Roy Allen, labourer also of Whitehall district.
Reports by the Negril police are that at about 2:30 pm, Allen and another man got involved in an argument, when the accused used a stone to hit him.
Allen was rushed to hospital where he was treated and admitted, but succumbed to his injuries close to midnight.