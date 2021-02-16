Westmoreland Man Held for Valentine’s Day Murder

The Westmoreland police say they have now arrested a man, who stabbed another man to death, during a domestic dispute on Market Street, in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, on Sunday, February 14.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Royston Waisome, also of Whitehouse district, also in the parish.

Reports by the Whitehouse police are that about 3:15 pm, on Sunday, Waisome and another man got involved in a dispute, when he used a knife to stab the now deceased in the regions of his upper body.

The accused man fled the scene, while Waisome was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accused turned in himself to the police on Monday afternoon and is waiting to be charged.

