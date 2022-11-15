Westmoreland Man Gunned Down

Westmoreland Man Gunned Down While Fishing

November 15, 2022

Westmoreland Man Gunned Down: A man was shot dead beside his girlfriend while fishing at Big Bridge, Little London, in the parish on Sunday afternoon (November 13).

He has been identified as 32-year-old Chamos Drummond, otherwise called ‘Biggs’, a plumber of Mint Road, Grange Hill in Westmoreland.

According to police reports, Drummond and his girlfriend were fishing in a canal near “Bridges Restaurant and Bar” when two men on motorcycles approached them. The pillion brandished a handgun and opened fire on Drummond, hitting him.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Drummond was seen face down with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his right knee and the right side of his head.

He was transported to the Savanna-La-Mar Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Drummond’s girlfriend escaped unhurt.

 

 

