Westmoreland Man Found Shot to Death in Unfinished Building

Lawmen assigned to the Negril police, in Westmoreland, are conducting Investigations surrounding the shooting death of a man, in Sheffield district, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, March 30.

The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Steve Wright, also of Sheffield district.

Reports by the police are that about 8:40 am, a relative of the deceased was walking in the vicinity of his yard, when he found Wright lying in a pool of blood, inside an unfinished building.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Wright was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

