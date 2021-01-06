Westmoreland Man Faces Several Charges

The Westmoreland Police have arrested and charged one man with Assault at Common Law, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm following an incident at his home on Friday, January 01.

Charged is 30-year-old Geovanne Coke, a farmer of Darliston, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Darliston Police are that about 5:00 p.m., the accused and his girlfriend got into a dispute. It is alleged that the accused hit the complainant to the face causing swelling and pain and then pointed a handgun at her, threatening to kill her. The incident was reported to the Police and Coke was arrested on Monday, January 04 during an operation and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.