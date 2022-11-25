Westmoreland Man Charged with Wounding with Intent

Westmoreland Man Charged: Thirty-seven-year-old Glenroy Gayle, otherwise called ‘Elephant’, a fisherman of Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland has been arrested and charged following an incident at Great George Street in the parish on Monday, November 14.
Gayle has been charged with Wounding with Intent and Assault O.B Harm.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 7:00 a.m., a man was purchasing items at a grocery shop when three men—Gayle among them—reportedly accused the buyer of setting fire to a shop. The three then allegedly assaulted the man, inflicting several blows and wounding him.
They then fled the scene.
The man was assisted to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.
On Wednesday, November 23, Gayle was apprehended at his home during an operation and was subsequently charged.