Westmoreland Man Charged with Several Breaches of the Firearmsa Act

Firearm Seizure

The Westmoreland Police arrested and charged a man with Assault at Common-Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm following a dispute in Prospect district in the parish on Friday, December 31, 2021.

He is 24-year-old Damion White otherwise called ‘Suicide’, a farmer of Prospect district in Westmoreland.

Reports from the police are that White and a man had an altercation; White allegedly pointed a firearm at the man and threatened to kill him. White was arrested on Wednesday, January 05, and was subsequently charged following an interview.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com