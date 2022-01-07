Westmoreland Man Charged with Several Breaches of the Firearmsa Act

The Westmoreland Police arrested and charged a man with Assault at Common-Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm following a dispute in Prospect district in the parish on Friday, December 31, 2021.

He is 24-year-old Damion White otherwise called ‘Suicide’, a farmer of Prospect district in Westmoreland.

Reports from the police are that White and a man had an altercation; White allegedly pointed a firearm at the man and threatened to kill him. White was arrested on Wednesday, January 05, and was subsequently charged following an interview.