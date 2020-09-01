Westmoreland Man Charged With Rape Of A Minor

Detectives attached to the Westmoreland division arrested and charged 18-year-old Shane Williams of Congress, Whitehouse in the parish with Having Sex with a Person Under Sixteen, on Monday, August 31.

Reports are that Williams and the minor were allegedly involved in a relationship and on Wednesday, January 1, the minor visited his premises where they had sexual intercourse. The matter was reported to the Police and Williams left the area. Following investigations, Williams was apprehended by the Police on Monday, August 31 and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.

