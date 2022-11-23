Westmoreland Man Charged with Rape of 4-year-old

Westmoreland Man Charged with Rape: The police in Westmoreland have charged a 26-year-old construction worker on Tuesday, for sexually assaulting his four-year-old neighbor.

He is Delano Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Dullo’, from the parish.

According to police reports, the infant was left at Jarrett’s mother’s home. It is alleged that Jarrett sexually assaulted the child while she was away.

He was arrested on November 8 following a police report.

According to the report, the complainant implicated him in a statement that was recorded on Tuesday, and he was subsequently charged.

