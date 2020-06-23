Westmoreland man charged with murder

The Westmoreland Police charged 34-year-old Reni’s Pringle, otherwise called

‘Kushay’, a construction worker of Broughton district, Little London, Westmoreland

with Murder on Wednesday, June 17.

Pringle is implicated in the Tuesday, May 19 murder of 22-year-old Brian Gray, a security guard

of Love Lane, West End, Negril in Westmoreland. Gray was reportedly at his gate with family a

member when Pringle, who was driving a motorcycle, allegedly shot him several times.

A report was made to the Police and after investigations, Pringle was apprehended on Wednesday,

June 3, and later charged.

His court date is being finalized.