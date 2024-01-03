Westmoreland Man Charged With murder

Twenty-five-year-old Tommy McFarlane, farmer of Ricketts Avenue, Savanna-
la-mar, Westmoreland has been arrested and charged with the Murder of 27-year-old Kemoy
Wilson otherwise called ‘Moy’, and the injuring of another man along Ricketts Street, in the
parish on Saturday, December 30.
McFarlane has also been charged with Wounding with Intent.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 10:55 p.m., Wilson and another man were
standing along the roadway when a black Toyota Voxy motorcar drove up and McFarlane and
another man opened gunfire at the men. Both men were taken to the hospital where Wilson was
pronounced dead and the other man admitted for treatment.
The following day McFarlene was apprehended during a targeted raid and was taken into custody
where he was subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalized.