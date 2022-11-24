Westmoreland Man Charged with Murder

Female Suspect Charged

November 24, 2022

Detectives in Westmoreland charged 56-year-old Fitzroy Fray of Old Road in Moreland Hill, Westmoreland with the stabbing murder of a man in his community on Saturday, November 19.

Reports are that Fray and 36-year-old Kish Evans had a dispute, during which Fray used a knife to stab the deceased several times. The police were summoned and Evans taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fray, left the area on foot, however he was subsequently located and arrested by officers, who conducted an operation at his home. A knife with bloodstains was also taken from him.

He was charged with Murder on Monday, November 21 and is awaiting his court date.

