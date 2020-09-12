Westmoreland Man Charged with Murder

‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE
A man who intervened in a fight in Westmoreland and stabbed and killed another man has been charged with murder.

Charged for murder is 29-year-old Devon Ramsay otherwise called ‘Addis’, fisherman of Rickets Street, Westmoreland. He has been charged for the stabbing murder of 52-year-old Shawn Brooks of Ferris district, Westmoreland, on September 4.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 12:30 p.m., on Friday, September 4, Brooks was among a group of men at a gas station in Dunbar River in the parish when he had a dispute with another man. It is alleged that during the dispute Brooks used a machete to chop the man and ran. Ramsey, who saw the incident unfold, intervened and stabbed Brooks.

Brooks and the other injured man were taken to hospital where Brooks was pronounced dead; the other man was treated and released.

Ramsay was subsequently arrested during an operation on Sunday, September 6 and charged with murder on Thursday, September 10.

His court date is being finalized.

