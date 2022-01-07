Westmoreland Man Charged for St. James Man’s Murder

Oshane Vassell, 24, of Cooke Street in Westmoreland, has been charged with Murder in connection with the death of a man on Great George Street in the parish on December 22.

The deceased has been identified as Leon Reid, 41, also known as ‘Rasta,’ a vendor of Dam Road, John’s Hall in St James.

According to reports from the Savana-la-Mar Police, residents heard explosions about 6:30 p.m., and alerted them. When the police arrived on the scene, Reid was found laying on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Vassell was captured by police on Wednesday, January 5th, after they followed up on investigative leads. Following an interview, he was arrested and charged.