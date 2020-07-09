Westmoreland Man Charged For Breaches of the Firearms Act Following Domestic Dispute

The Westmoreland Police charged a man with Assault at Common Law, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, following a domestic dispute between him and a woman at his home in Lennox Bigwoods, Darliston in Westmoreland on Saturday, June 20.

Charged is 35-year-old Edward Masters, farmer of Lennox Bigwoods, Darliston in Westmoreland.

Reports are that Masters and the woman were at his home when a dispute developed between them. Masters then used a bottle to hit the woman several times to her face, then pulled a firearm from his waistband and used it to hit her in the face. The matter was reported to the Police and Masters was arrested during an operation on Monday, July 06. He was later charged on Wednesday, July 08.

His court date is being finalized.