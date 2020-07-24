Westmoreland Farmer Killed in Crash, After Ill-Fated Motor Car Crashed into Family House

A Westmorland farmer who was run over by a motor car which later crashed into a family house off the Old Hope main road in Westmoreland on Monday, has succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

He has been identified as 46-year-old Irving Samuels, farmer of Broughton district also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the Little London police are that about 8:00 pm on Monday, Samuels was riding a Jamco motorcycle along the mentioned main road.

On reaching the vicinity of the Mango Hall main road, he was knocked from the motorcycle by the driver of a Toyota Allion motor car, who lost control of the vehicle and later crashed through the fencing of a premises and through the concrete structure of the side of a family house.

Samuels and the driver of the motor car sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, where they were both admitted. Samuel later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

