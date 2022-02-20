Westmoreland Family Left Homeless After Arson Attack

A family of six from Westmoreland is now homeless after their home was set ablaze. Two cars in the yard were also set on fire.

The family, which includes children, reported hearing multiple gunshots this morning at 2:30 a.m., and saw the house on fire shortly afterwards.

They were able to exit the blazing house before it was completely consumed.

The police are looking for a man in connection with the incident.

Several expended shells were removed from the scene, according to investigators.