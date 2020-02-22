Westmoreland DC Arrested in Corruption Charges

The Inspectorate of Professional Standards Oversight Bureau is reporting that a Westmoreland based district Constable is now in police custody following his arrest on Thursday, February 20, on reasonable suspicions of breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act

According to IPROB, the arrested was carried out following a series of investigations which started in December 2019, when a Savlamar vendor reported that the District Constable solicited and accepted money from him after he allegedly caught him vending in a no-vending zone.

The vendor was taken into custody by the District Constable and reportedly released after the money was paid over to him.

Detectives attached to IPROB, say the officer will now be placed before an identification parade, after which a file will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a ruling.