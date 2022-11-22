Westmoreland Cricket Association Launches Cricket Competitions

The Westmoreland Cricket Association (WCA) recently hosted the inaugural launching of their 2022-2023 Cricket Competitions, including the Primary and All Age School competition, at the Paradise Cricket Ground in Westmoreland. In attendance were students and chaperones from 18 participating schools in Westmoreland and representatives from various government, community and private sector organizations.
Matches in the Primary and All Age School competition, which is being hosted by the WCA for the first time in years, have already commenced and will run through to February 2023. This is part of the organization’s focus on developing cricket at the Junior level within the parish. As it gains momentum, the competition is expected to attract up to 37 schools within the parish.