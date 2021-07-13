Westmoreland Couple Murdered in Bed

A married couple was shot to death by gunmen in the community of Russia in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland this morning (July 13).

The deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Godfrey, also known as ‘Tansuh’, and 19-year-old Chrissan Brooks, also known as ‘Chrissy’.

A 19-year-old man was also shot and wounded during the incident, and is currently in critical condition at hospital.

According to reports, sometime around 3:45 a.m., gunmen reportedly broke into the couple’s two-bedroom board house and opened fire in their bedroom, hitting Godfrey and Brooks multiple times. The couple died instantly.

The men then went into an adjoining room and opened fire on the other victim, before fleeing the scene.