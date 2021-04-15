Westmoreland Central MP Caught on Camera Beating His Female Companion, Set Free by Investigators

Member of Parliament for Central Westmoreland, George Wright, who was recently caught on camera beating his common-law-wife, was set free by the police, minutes after he turned himself over at the Freeport police station in the presence of his lawyer, on Wednesday afternoon, April 14.

Wright who is r presented by Attorney-at-law, Able Don-Foote, was interrogated by detectives attached to the Hanover Criminal Investigations Branch, at the Freeport station.

“Mr Wright came in willingly, he was questioned by the police, and set free by the police, and that is all I am able to say at this time,” Don-Foote stated.

The police also related that the woman who Wright was seen abusing in the video, has since disappeared, immediately after making a report at the Anchovy police station, in St James.

The police also stated that the female involved in the incident cannot be located by the police and that investigators were unable to press charges.

The police also stated that the female who they identified as Ms. Tanisha Singh, from Westmoreland, made a complaint at the Anchovy police based station, following the attack, but that she had not made any official report, or pressed criminal charges against the Member of Parliament.

The police also issued a statement calling on members of the public who can assist them in locating Ms Singh, to immediately contact Detectives Inspector Brown of the Lucea police, at 876-770-1810, or Detective Inspector Autherton from the Whithorne police station, at 876-773-7940.

Opposition Spokesman on Justice and Gender Affairs, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, also intervened and called on the Jamaican Constabulary Force to bring all resources at its disposal to immediately investigate, Mr Wright.

Scott Mottley shared that, over the last few months, Jamaica has experienced an increase in violence against women, and numerous accounts of missing women. She said this incident provides the JCF with an opportunity to demonstrate how seriously they take the issue, and that they are prioritizing the safety of our Jamaican women

The Shadow Minister also added that an MP has been caught on video physically abusing an unidentified woman, he should resign his office, and that the example set by Wright is inconsistent with holding this high office and it flies in the face of the nation’s outcry against violence that is now pervasive.

The Opposition also moved a motion on Tuesday, to have Wright suspended from the house of representatives, but their attempts went unsuccessful, after Speaker of the House, Marissa Dalrymple Philbert, indicated that there was no evidence of a criminal charge against a member of the house.

Dalrymple Philbert was responding to Leader of the Opposition, Anthony Hylton, who pressed for the motion to be allowed.