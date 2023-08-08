Westmoreland Business Man Killed in Hanover

A Westmoreland businessman was shot and killed in Kingsvale, Hanover, on Saturday night, August 5.
He has been identified as 30-year-old Dhavesh Mahtani, otherwise called ‘Bob’ , of a West End address in Negril, Westmoreland.
Reports are that about 5:30pm, Mahtani who operates One Spot Supermarket and Harberdashery in Ginger Hill, Hanover, was at his business establishment when two men rode up on motorcycles.
The men then entered the establishment and opened fire hitting Mahtani multiple times, before escaping on the motorcycle.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded businessman was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.